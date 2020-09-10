Ginkel (0-2) was tagged with the loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday, recording one out while giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit and a walk with one strikeout.

Ginkel came into a tied 10th inning and immediately allowed the extra-innings baserunner (Corey Seager) to advance to third on a wild pitch. He then gave up an RBI single to Chris Taylor before striking out Cody Bellinger. After walking Max Muncy, Ginkel was replaced with Hector Rondon, who charged another run to Ginkel by surrendering an RBI single to AJ Pollock. Ginkel had blown his first opportunity at closer last week against the Dodgers but earned a win two days later against the Giants. He's not exactly off to a good start in a high-leverage role.