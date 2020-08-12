Ginkel (0-1) failed to record an out Tuesday, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk and taking the loss versus the Rockies.

Ginkel was responsible for four of the Rockies' six runs in the eighth inning Tuesday. It's the second time he's allowed four runs in an appearance, after doing the same over two-thirds of an inning on Opening Day. The 26-year-old Ginkel has an unsightly 16.20 ERA with six strikeouts in five innings across seven appearances.