Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Throws one inning Tuesday
Ginkel (arm) allowed one hit in a shutout inning of a controlled game on the back fields Tuesday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Ginkel, who had been experiencing arm fatigue, threw for the first time in a week. After a successful introduction to MLB in 2019, a season in which he had a 1.48 ERA and two saves over 25 appearances, Ginkel is expected to serve in a setup role in 2020.
