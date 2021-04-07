Ginkel was 'under the weather' Tuesday night, which is why he wasn't used in Tuesday's 13-inning win over the Rockies, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Both Chris Devenski and Yoan Lopez blew save opportunities Tuesday night, leading to rookie Matt Peacock making his debut and pitching three innings to finish the game. We still don't have an official closer for the Diamondbacks, and might not for a while with Joakim Soria on the IL.