Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Was unavailable Sunday
Ginkel was not used during Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Reds because he was unavailable due to recent usage, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Ginkel had not pitched too much recently -- just twice in the previous five days -- but manager Torey Lovullo was being extra cautious with the rookie. "I want people to understand, the fans to understand," Lovullo said, "when a player like that, a youthful player, comes up and plays September baseball, it's the first extra month of baseball they've ever experienced." Ginkel has also experienced arm issues during his career, including earlier this season when he dealt with elbow inflammation that sidelined him for the month June. The right-hander has become an effective weapon out of the bullpen, allowing one run on three hits and four walks while striking out nine over the last 10.1 innings (0.87 ERA) while recording six holds.
