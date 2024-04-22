Newman entered Sunday's 5-3 win over the Giants to play shortstop after Blaze Alexander (hamstring) was removed. Newman went 1-for-2 with a double and RBI.

Newman, who replaced Alexander to start the bottom of the fifth inning, doubled home what turned out to be the winning run in the top of the ninth. Alexander's injury was described as a cramp, per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com, which doesn't sound too serious The Diamondbacks are limited at shortstop after designating Jace Peterson, leaving Newman or possibly Ketel Marte to fill in if Alexander's unable to play Monday in St. Louis.