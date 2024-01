Newman signed a one-year contract with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Newman, 30, spent the 2023 campaign in Cincinnati, slashing .253/.311/.364 with three homers and eight steals in 74 contests. He would appear in line to serve as a utility infielder in Arizona, with most of his playing time perhaps coming versus lefties, against whom Newman posted an .813 OPS last season.