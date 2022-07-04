Middleton was called up from Triple-A Reno on Monday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
Middleton will take the place of Ian Kennedy (leg), who was placed on the injured list in the corresponding move. Middleton tossed four scoreless frames over his last five big-league appearances, but don't expect him to occupy a prominent role in Arizona's bullpen.
