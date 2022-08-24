Middleton (ankle) struck out two over a perfect inning of relief Tuesday in his rehab appearance for Triple-A Reno.

Middleton was cleared to move his rehab assignment to Triple-A after he tossed a scoreless inning in his initial outing in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League over the weekend. The right-hander, who has been on the 15-day injured list since July 26 with a strained right ankle, could stick around at Triple-A through the weekend before Arizona activates him.