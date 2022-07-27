Middleton was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right ankle strain.
Middleton presumably suffered the injury during Monday's appearance against the Giants, when he recorded two outs and hit a batter. The right-hander will be sidelined for at least the next 15 day, and Chris Devenski was promoted in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Called up by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Reinstated, sent down Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Scheduled for rehab appearance•
-
Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Out with elbow inflammation•
-
Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Takes loss in season debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Contract selected•