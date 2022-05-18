Middleton was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation after Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.
Middleton presumably suffered the injury during his last appearance Monday, when he walked one batter during a scoreless inning. It's unclear exactly how long he'll be sidelined, but given it's an elbow injury an absence beyond the 15-day minimum wouldn't be surprising.
