Middleton (ankle) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Middleton was sidelined for just over a month due to a right ankle strain, but he began a rehab assignment in late August and struck out nine in four scoreless innings over four minor-league appearances. The right-hander should serve mainly as a middle reliever now that he's deemed fully healthy once again.
