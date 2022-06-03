Middleton (elbow) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Middleton made a relief appearance in Reno on Thursday, and he struck out one in a scoreless inning. However, the right-hander will remain with the minor-league club now that he's healthy after Taylor Widener was called up Friday.
