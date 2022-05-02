Middleton (0-1) took the loss Sunday versus the Cardinals. He allowed two runs on two hits and struck out two in two-thirds of an inning.

Middleton allowed an inherited runner to score on Harrison Bader's two-run home run. He also allowed a solo shot to Nolan Arenado. This was an unimpressive season debut for Middleton, who had shown promise with Triple-A Reno with a 1.17 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 7.2 innings before his contract was selected Friday. The right-hander had a 4.94 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in 31 major-league innings with the Mariners last year, so he shouldn't be expected to see many premium opportunities while on the Diamondbacks' roster.