Diamondbacks' Kohl Drake: Fares well in big-league debut

Drake allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Tuesday.

Drake threw 46 of 85 pitches for strikes in his major-league debut. He was able to limit the damage to an RBI single by Alika Williams in the third inning. Drake had managed an unsightly 6.92 ERA with a 60:31 K:BB over 66.1 innings with Triple-A Reno this season, but he showed well enough in his major-league debut to potentially get another look. If that happens, he's tentatively lined up for a tough road matchup versus the Nationals over the weekend.