Calhoun went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a two-run home run in Sunday's 11-3 win over the Rockies.

Calhoun opened the scoring with a run-scoring single in the first and later took Kyle Freeland deep for a two-run shot to extend the Diamondbacks' lead to 4-0 in the fourth. The outfielder concludes the campaign with 16 homers and 40 RBI to go along with a slash line of .226/.338/.526.