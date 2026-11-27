The Diamondbacks and Takahashi agreed to a one-year contract Friday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Takahashi was posted by the Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball last offseason but returned to Japan after finding offers from major-league teams unsatisfactory. He was not beholden to the posting system this time as an international free agent, and the righty has linked up with the Diamondbacks. Takahashi logged a 2.54 ERA and 114:47 K:BB over 138.1 innings for the Lions in 2026. Poised to turn 30 in February, Takahashi should be in the mix for a spot in the Diamondbacks' rotation.