Arizona acquired Pilkington from Cleveland on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.
Pilkington had been removed from Cleveland's 40-man roster late last week and has now found a new home. The left-hander has a limited ceiling but is a capable depth arm for Arizona. He's posted a 3.75 ERA over 16 appearances (11 starts) at the big-league level and will likely slide into Triple-A Reno's rotation.
More News
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Recalled from minors•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Headed back to minors•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Added as 27th man•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Struggling with baserunners•