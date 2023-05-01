Arizona acquired Pilkington from Cleveland on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

Pilkington had been removed from Cleveland's 40-man roster late last week and has now found a new home. The left-hander has a limited ceiling but is a capable depth arm for Arizona. He's posted a 3.75 ERA over 16 appearances (11 starts) at the big-league level and will likely slide into Triple-A Reno's rotation.

