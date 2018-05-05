Diamondbacks' Kris Medlen: Gives up seven earned to Astros
Medlen was shelled for seven runs on nine hits over four innings by the Astros on Friday, striking out four and walking four as the Diamondbacks lost 8-0.
The 32-year-old was called up from the minors before this start with Robbie Ray (oblique) going to the disabled list and he was roughed up in a tough assignment against a talented Astros lineup. Even if he's given the benefit of the doubt based on the matchup, he wasn't pitching particularly well in Triple-A with a 6.00 ERA over his four starts, so there's little reason to expect he'll establish himself as a streaming option regardless of the competition.
