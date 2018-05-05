Medlen was shelled for seven runs on nine hits over four innings by the Astros on Friday, striking out four and walking four as the Diamondbacks lost 8-0.

The 32-year-old was called up from the minors before this start with Robbie Ray (oblique) going to the disabled list and he was roughed up in a tough assignment against a talented Astros lineup. Even if he's given the benefit of the doubt based on the matchup, he wasn't pitching particularly well in Triple-A with a 6.00 ERA over his four starts, so there's little reason to expect he'll establish himself as a streaming option regardless of the competition.