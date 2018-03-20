Medlen was charged with three runs on six hits and a walk over two innings in Monday's 15-2 exhibition loss to the White Sox.

The 32-year-old is attending spring training as a non-roster invitee and looks unlikely to break camp with the big club after giving up 10 runs through 12 frames while allowing opposing hitters to bat .346 against him. Assuming the Diamondbacks don't release him and he's amendable to a minor-league assignment, Medlen will likely open the campaign in the Triple-A Reno rotation.