Diamondbacks' Kris Medlen: Roughed up Monday
Medlen was charged with three runs on six hits and a walk over two innings in Monday's 15-2 exhibition loss to the White Sox.
The 32-year-old is attending spring training as a non-roster invitee and looks unlikely to break camp with the big club after giving up 10 runs through 12 frames while allowing opposing hitters to bat .346 against him. Assuming the Diamondbacks don't release him and he's amendable to a minor-league assignment, Medlen will likely open the campaign in the Triple-A Reno rotation.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kris Medlen: Spring invite with Diamondbacks•
-
Braves' Kris Medlen: Could join big-league rotation later in season•
-
Braves' Kris Medlen: Moves rehab to High-A•
-
Braves' Kris Medlen: Rehabbing in extended spring training•
-
Braves' Kris Medlen: Returns to Braves on minor league deal•
-
Kris Medlen: Becomes free agent Friday•
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...