Diamondbacks' Kris Medlen: Spring invite with Diamondbacks
Medlen signed a minor-league deal with the Diamondbacks that includes an invitation to spring training, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
He will earn $1.1 million if he returns to the big leagues and he can opt out of the contract if he is not on the 40-man roster by March 27. Arm injuries have derailed Medlen's once-promising career. He spent most of 2017 at Triple-A with the Braves, notching a 5.42 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 84:23 K:BB in 94.2 innings. This isn't an ideal landing spot for Medlen, as the Diamondbacks have a very deep rotation, so his odds of cracking it to open the season are slim.
