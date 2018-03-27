Diamondbacks' Kris Negron: Cut by Arizona
The Diamondbacks reassigned Negron to their minor-league camp Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Negron was always viewed as a long shot to win a utility gig with the Diamondbacks with Chris Owings and Daniel Descalso both capable of playing multiple positions across the infield and outfield. It's expected that Negron will spent much of the season at Triple-A Reno, with whom he slashed .300/.366/.501 in 437 plate appearances prior to being called up to Arizona in September.
More News
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.
-
Fantasy baseball: Avoid Taylor, Gray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Taylor, Sonny Gray will...