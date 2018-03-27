The Diamondbacks reassigned Negron to their minor-league camp Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Negron was always viewed as a long shot to win a utility gig with the Diamondbacks with Chris Owings and Daniel Descalso both capable of playing multiple positions across the infield and outfield. It's expected that Negron will spent much of the season at Triple-A Reno, with whom he slashed .300/.366/.501 in 437 plate appearances prior to being called up to Arizona in September.