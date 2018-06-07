Diamondbacks' Kris Negron: Dropped from 40-man
Negron was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.
Negron was the roster casualty the Diamondbacks needed to clear a spot on their roster for Jon Jay, who was acquired from the Royals via trade Wednesday. The 32-year-old Negron was hitting .259/.355/.382 across 55 games with Triple-A Reno prior to being cut loose. The utility man will now take a spin through waivers to determine where he'll report next.
