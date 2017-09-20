Negron started in left field and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Padres.

Negron made three consecutive starts shortly after joining the Diamondbacks as a September callup, but the 31-year-old has mostly been a spectator ever since, with his start Tuesday marking just his fourth appearance in the last 13 contests. With most of the team's regulars back to full strength, Negron isn't expected to see an uptick in usage over the final week and a half of the regular season.