Negron cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Negron spent most of 2017 with Triple-A Reno, compiling a respectable .300/.366/.501 line with 13 homers and 13 steals in 120 games before earning a September promotion. His minor-league success didn't transfer to the majors, and he struggled to a .160/.300/.200 line in 25 at-bats during his brief stint with the big club, prompting the Diamondbacks to drop him from their 40-man roster ahead of spring training. He'll likely return to his role as an organizational depth piece in 2018.