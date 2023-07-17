Robinson is 2-for-12 with one home run, two steals and five strikeouts in his first three games for High-A Hillsboro.

Robinson had a .274/.394/.436 slash line with four home runs, 16 steals and a 31 percent strikeout rate in 32 games for Single-A Visalia. He split time between right field and left field while at Single-A and has already started once in all three outfield spots at High-A. Robinson is 22 and only has two minor-league option years remaining, so the Diamondbacks will push him quickly if he performs well.