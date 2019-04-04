Robinson is opening the year in extended spring training, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.

Obviously it would be nice to see the Bahamian sensation open the year at Low-A, but developing a 6-foot-3 teenage power hitter is a slow process, so we will need to wait for the short-season leagues to open in mid-June before Robinson makes his 2019 debut. He will likely head to the Northwest League.

Our Latest Stories