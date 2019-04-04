Diamondbacks' Kristian Robinson: Awaits short-season assignment
Robinson is opening the year in extended spring training, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.
Obviously it would be nice to see the Bahamian sensation open the year at Low-A, but developing a 6-foot-3 teenage power hitter is a slow process, so we will need to wait for the short-season leagues to open in mid-June before Robinson makes his 2019 debut. He will likely head to the Northwest League.
