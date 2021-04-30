Robinson is in the Bahamas attempting to renew his visa, and he is not expected to be stateside in time for the start of the minor-league season, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

The report details an incident that happened in April of 2020, when Robinson says he was struggling with his mental health. In the incident, Robinson was arrested for and subsequently charged with aggravated assault after punching a law-enforcement officer from the Arizona Department of Public Safety. This constitutes a Class 5 felony, which carries a minimum prison sentence of two years if convicted, but Robinson's defense attorney says he is optimistic a resolution will be reached that, taking into account Robinson's mental health battles, will not involve prison time. This case has complicated matters regarding Robinson's visa, and it is unknown when he will be ready to be assigned to a minor-league affiliate.