Robinson was added to the Diamondbacks' 60-man player pool Thursday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

He was initially left out of the pool as he was unable to travel back from his home country (The Bahamas) during the pandemic. However, as the team's top prospect, he was going to be included if he was able to make it stateside, which apparently is the case. Robinson has worked diligently this offseason to maintain his athleticism and keep his frame lean, rather than bulking up. This is a big positive for his development, as some evaluators thought that his strong 6-foot-3 frame would eventually slide down the defensive spectrum as he matured. While he is now working at the team's alternate training site, Robinson is unlikely to reach the majors until 2022 or 2023.