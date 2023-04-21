Robinson, who hasn't played in any minor-league games since 2019 after pleading guilty in August 2021 to assaulting a law officer in April 2020, recently completed his 18-month probationary period without incident and is expected to have his charges downgraded soon, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Though the incident in question occurred in Arizona when he was 19 years old, Robinson -- who is a native of The Bahamas and not a U.S. citizen -- has been ineligible to play in official games because his legal situation has prevented him from securing a work visa. The now-22-year-old outfielder was able to return to the United States last spring has been limited to participating in unofficial games on the back fields at the Diamondbacks' spring training facility over the past year. Assuming that the charges are downgraded, Arizona farm director Josh Barfield said that Robinson will be able to secure a proper work visa or a green card, either of which would allow him to play in minor-league contests. Robinson is expected to report to Single-A Visalia whenever his legal situation is finally resolved.