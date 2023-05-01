The Diamondbacks activated Robinson and reassigned him to the minor leagues Monday.

Robinson was added to the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster in November 2021, but he was simultaneously placed on the restricted list because he was in the midst of serving an 18-month probationary sentence after he had been charged with assaulting a police offer in an incident that occurred in Arizona in April 2020. Because he's a native of The Bahamas and not a U.S. citizen, Robinson wasn't able to secure a work visa due to his legal situation and hasn't played in an official minor-league game since his arrest. He completed his probationary period and has been able to work out at the Diamondbacks' spring training facility since last spring, but his activation Monday now signals that Robinson has had his charges downgraded and is eligible to begin playing in minor-league games. The Diamondbacks haven't yet to assign the 22-year-old outfielder to an affiliate, but he'll presumably join Single-A Visalia or High-A Hillsboro whenever the organization feels he's ready to play.