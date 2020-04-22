Play

Robinson slashed .217/.294/.435 over 25 games for Low-A Kane County in 2019.

Robinson earned a late-season promotion from short-season Hillsboro to Kane Country and experienced predictable struggles for a then 18-year-old in the Midwest League; however, he maintained his power numbers. Nine of his 20 hits went for extra bases, and he posted a .217 ISO after a .239 ISO at Hillsboro. Robinson's HR/FB rates were over 20 percent at both levels. He possesses a blend of power and speed, which should continue to place him atop various Diamondbacks' prospect lists, unless the propensity to strike out gets out of control.

More News
Our Latest Stories