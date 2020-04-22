Diamondbacks' Kristian Robinson: Maintains high ISO at Low-A
Robinson slashed .217/.294/.435 over 25 games for Low-A Kane County in 2019.
Robinson earned a late-season promotion from short-season Hillsboro to Kane Country and experienced predictable struggles for a then 18-year-old in the Midwest League; however, he maintained his power numbers. Nine of his 20 hits went for extra bases, and he posted a .217 ISO after a .239 ISO at Hillsboro. Robinson's HR/FB rates were over 20 percent at both levels. He possesses a blend of power and speed, which should continue to place him atop various Diamondbacks' prospect lists, unless the propensity to strike out gets out of control.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Pick Grisham
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Pick Murphy
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Target Kelly
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Starting Pitcher Preview: Better days
There just aren't enough aces to go around, so the draft prices keep rising for Fantasy managers,...
-
Outfield Preview: Star powered
Even if you miss on the five stars who will be the top picks in many drafts, there is tons...