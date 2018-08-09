Diamondbacks' Kristian Robinson: Showing power, speed in AZL

Robinson is hitting .259/.335/.417 with four home runs, seven steals and a 40:15 K:BB in 158 plate appearances in the AZL.

Robinson's tools (70-grade raw power, 60-grade speed) are so intense and his frame (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) is so physical for a 17-year-old, that it's encouraging to see him just holding his own at the dish in his pro debut. His 25.3 percent strikeout rate is very manageable, given his age and power potential. There is a lot of refinement and development needed over the coming years for Robinson to reach his lofty ceiling, but he's on the right track.