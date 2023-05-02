Robinson, whom the Diamondbacks reinstated from the restricted list Monday after he secured a work visa that makes him eligible to play in games, is expected to remain at the organization's extended spring training camp for a little while longer after he recently picked up a hamstring injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. "He is just about back to full go," farm director Josh Barfield said. "We want to make sure that he is in a good spot going out and feeling good. I would imagine it won't be too long before he is out."

Getting approval for the work visa was the final hurdle Robinson needed to clear to resume his professional career after he hadn't appeared in an official game since the 2019 season after pleading guilty to felony assault charges stemming from an incident involving a law enforcement officer that occurred in April 2020. With his charges having since been downgraded to a misdemeanor after he completed an 18-month probation sentence, Robinson, who has been able to participate in games on the back fields of Diamondbacks camp, now looks to be on the cusp of joining an affiliate once he's back to full speed. Though Robinson is now off the restricted list, the Diamondbacks still have to eventually clear a spot for him on the 40-man roster and will have 30 days to do so. The 22-year-old outfielder is expected to report to Single-A Visalia when the hamstring injury is fully behind him.