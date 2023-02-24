Robinson remains on the restricted list due to legal problems but has been able to participate in workouts, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Robinson's legal issues, which caused him to miss the past two seasons, prevented him from getting a proper work visa that would allow to return to action. The Diamondbacks remain hopeful the lingering legal issues will eventually work itself out in the coming weeks. He was placed on an 18-month probation that began in August 2021.