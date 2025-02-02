Amendt was invited to major-league spring training, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Amendt, a ninth-round pick in 2023 out of Dallas Baptist University, didn't bring a lot of cache to the organization, but the right-hander emerged in 2024. Among the minor-league pitchers who worked at least 40 innings, Amendt ranked fifth in both K/9 (15.3) and strikeout percentage (40.3), per Jesse Borek of MLB.com. He was a closer in college and worked out of the bullpen at High-A Hillsboro, Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A Reno. There was initially a challenge at Reno -- he allowed multiple runs in his first two appearances -- but he finished with a 1.80 ERA over his final 11 outings. Amendt uses a fastball and curveball, which tends to break away from lefties due to his unique delivery.