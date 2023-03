Lewis will DH and bat leadoff in the Diamondbacks' season opener Thursday against the Dodgers.

Lewis was acquired via trade from the Mariners in November and made a terrific impression in Diamondbacks camp this spring, slashing .429/.529/.857 with three home runs and three doubles across 34 plate appearances. The 27-year-old could perhaps be in for a post-hype breakout if his health cooperates. He won AL Rookie of the Year honors in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.