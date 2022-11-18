Lewis was traded from the Mariners to the Diamondbacks on Thursday in exchange for Cooper Hummel, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Lewis was named the American League Rookie of the Year in 2020, but he appeared in just 54 major-league games over the last two seasons. He slashed .215/.301/.366 with eight homers, 21 runs, 16 RBI and two stolen bases over that stretch but will now have a chance to get a fresh start with the potential to see more playing time in the big leagues with the Diamondbacks.