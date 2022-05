Nelson (1-0) picked up a relief win Monday, allowing one hit and striking out two over a scoreless inning in a 4-3 victory over Miami.

Nelson logged three outs in portions of the sixth and seventh innings and was the pitcher of record when Ketel Marte launched a game-deciding home run. The scoreless outing was Nelson's 11th in 12 appearances and lowered his ERA to 1.50. The left-hander has allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 14 over 12 innings.