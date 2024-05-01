Nelson (shoulder) will undergo thoracic outlet surgery, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Nelson pitched through discomfort but finally succumbed to the pain and had his shoulder checked by a specialist, who confirmed the need for the procedure. Pitchers typically require at least 12 weeks of recovery time following TOS surgery, per MLB.com. Nelson was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, which opened a spot on the 40-man roster for left-hander Brandon Hughes, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Reno.