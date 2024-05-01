Share Video

Nelson (shoulder) will undergo thoracic outlet surgery, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Nelson pitched through discomfort but finally succumbed to the pain and had his shoulder checked by a specialist, who confirmed the need for the procedure. Pitchers typically require at least 12 weeks of recovery time following TOS surgery, per MLB.com. Nelson was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, which opened a spot on the 40-man roster for left-hander Brandon Hughes, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Reno.

