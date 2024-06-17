Allen re-signed with the Diamondbacks on Sunday on a minor-league contract.

Allen had elected free agency Thursday after clearing waivers, but just three days later, he opted to rejoin the Arizona organization and reported to Triple-A Reno. He was put to work right away Sunday in Reno's 10-6 win over Sacramento, starting and covering three innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits and two walks. Allen had been used exclusively in relief in his 12 appearances for Arizona prior to being moved off the 40-man roster, posting a 5.46 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 28 innings.