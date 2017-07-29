Diamondbacks' Louis Coleman: Signed Minor League Contract with Arizona
Diamondbacks signed RHP Louis Coleman to a minor league contract.
Jun 24, 2017 - The right-hander opted out of his minor league deal with the Reds earlier in the week after posting a 2.21 ERA and 44/16 K/BB ratio over 36 2/3 innings at Triple-A Louisville. He should work his way into the bullpen mix at the big league level in relatively short order.
