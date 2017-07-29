The Diamondbacks signed Coleman to a minor-league contract in June.

The right-hander was released by the Reds earlier in the month after posting a 2.21 ERA and 44:16 K:BB over 36.2 innings at Triple-A Louisville. He could work his way into the bullpen mix at the big-league level in relatively short order.

