Gurriel will sit Wednesday versus the Brewers.
Gurriel will get a breather after he started each of the first two games of the series, going 1-for-9 with two RBI and two strikeouts. Corbin Carroll will slide over to left field while Alek Thomas enters the lineup in center field and bats seventh in the series finale with Milwaukee.
