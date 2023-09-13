Gurriel went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Mets.

Gurriel, who had a seven-game hit streak halted the previous night, resumed a late-season surge at the dish. The outfielder has hit safely in 10 of the last 12 games, going 14-for-43 (.326) with a 1.024 OPS. The RBI was his 74th, ranking him third on the club behind Christian Walker (91) and Ketel Marte (75).