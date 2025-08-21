Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 win against the Guardians.

The veteran outfielder led off the bottom of the ninth inning by launching a 424-foot solo shot off a Cade Smith fastball to tie the score at 2-2. It marked his 17th long ball of the season and his third in the last seven contests, a stretch in which he's gone 9-for-28 (.321) with 12 RBI and five runs scored. Gurriel also recorded an RBI single earlier in the game.