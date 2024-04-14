Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Gurriel delivered a game-deciding three-run homer in the sixth inning. He had earlier singled in the first inning to extend a hit streak to seven contests, during which he is 11-for-30 (.367) with a home run and eight RBI. The blast was his fourth of the season for Gurriel, who went deep in each of the first three games of the season.