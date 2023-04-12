Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 7-3 victory over the Brewers.
Gurriel's first home run of the season was a three-run shot that gave Arizona a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Over his last six starts, the designated hitter has four extra-base hits and eight RBI.
