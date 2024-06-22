Gurriel did not require an X-ray on his elbow following Friday's game against the Phillies, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Gurriel appeared to suffer the injury during an at-bat in the seventh inning, though manager Torey Lovullo said after the game that he doesn't anticipate that a stint on the injured list will be required. Nevertheless, it will be worth monitoring his status ahead of Saturday's game.