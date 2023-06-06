Gurriel is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals.
Gurriel was also held out of Sunday's series finale versus Atlanta, but there's no word of anything wrong with him physically. Corbin Carroll, Jake McCarthy and Pavin Smith will canvass the Diamondbacks' outfield Tuesday and Emmanuel Rivera will take a turn as the designated hitter.
